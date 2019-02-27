House Oversight Committee ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH) delivered a fiery speech Wednesday, charging that “Clinton operative” Lanny Davis orchestrated the House Oversight hearing with Michael Cohen to push the Donald Trump impeachment narrative.

Jordan launched into a fiery speech, lamenting that the first hearing of the new congressional term features a “convicted perjurer” and that “Clinton operative and Cohen’s lawyer pushed for this hearing to further the Democrats’ impeachment narrative.

Jordan said:

I want everyone to think about this: Michael Cohen, the first announced witness for the 116th Congress, is a guy who’s going to prison in two months for lying to Congress. Mr. Chairman, your chairman will always be identified with this hearing and we all need to know what this is: This is the Michael Cohen hearing presented by Lanny Davis. That’s right. Lanny Davis choreographed the whole thing, the Clintons’ best friend, loyalist, operative, Lanny Davis put this all together. He said the hearing was his idea, he selected this hearing, he had to talk Michael Cohen into coming and most importantly he had to persuade the chairman to actually have it.

The Ohio representative said that this was likely the first time a “convicted perjurer” as well as a “fraudster, cheat, and convicted felon” was the “star witness” in a hearing.

“We’re supposed to pursue the truth, but you have stacked the deck against the truth, we’re only allowed to ask certain questions, even with that amendment you told us about,” Jordan added.

Jordan then said that Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) limited the questions that members can ask Cohen, in which they cannot ask about Robert Mueller’s special counsel or the alleged Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election.

“You said we cannot talk about special counsel, we can’t talk about the southern district of New York, can’t ask questions about Russia, nope,” Rep. Jordan said. “Only subject we can talk about are ones you think are going to be harmful to the President of the United States.”

Congressman Jordan also noted that billionaire and progressive activist Tom Steyer, who pushed for impeachment of Trump, held a town hall recently in Cummings’ district.

Jordan asked rhetorically, “Two nights ago, Tom Steyer organized a town hall, guess where? Chairman Cummings’ district in Baltimore.”

The House Freedom Caucus co-founder then said that Cohen hearing will help Democrats push their impeachment narrative.

“I’ll say one thing about the Democrats, they stick to the playbook,” Jordan remarked.

The Ohio congressman said, “So now, Clinton operative Lanny Davis has persuaded the chairman of the Oversight Committee to give a convicted felon a forum to tell stories and lie about the United States so that they can all lie about their impeachment process.”

“Mr. Chairman, we are better than this,” Jordan said.