Watch Live: Michael Cohen Testifies Before House Oversight Committee

Cohen will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning. Cohen testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday behind closed doors and will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his relationship with Donald Trump.

Cohen did not answer questions from reporters Tuesday why Congress and the public should believe him; Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about President Trump’s past business dealings in Russia, among other alleged crimes.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that Cohen was a liar in a statement Tuesday.

Sanders said:

Disgraced felon Michael Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements. Sadly, he will go before Congress this week and we can expect more of the same. It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies.