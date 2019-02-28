Maryland Sheriff on Gun Confiscation Bill: ‘We Will Not Comply’

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says he and his deputies “will not comply” if Maryland lawmakers follow through with a long gun licensing and confiscation law.

Lewis told Delmarva Now that he believes lawmakers are punishing residents throughout the state for the out-of-control crime in Baltimore. He said, “Law-abiding citizens are repeatedly being penalized because of Baltimore City’s inability to control their crime. And I’m sorry — I’m not someone’s puppet. I’m going to stand up for what I think is unjust and unconstitutional to the American people, including those living in the state in Maryland.”

He added, “We’re gonna let them know that we are sick and tired of being penalized for Baltimore City’s inability to control crime. If these bills pass, we will not comply.”

Police One reports that Maryland’s House Bill 786 “would regulate shotguns and hunting rifles similarly to handguns.” It would do this by creating a license for long gun ownership and requiring universal background checks on long gun sales/purchases.

HB 796 does not explicitly require confiscation of firearms from unlicensed owners but “it does allow the Department of State Police to create regulations to carry out the law.”

WBOC quoted Lewis stressing his determination to stand against enforcement of HB 786. He said, “I will stand up against it.”