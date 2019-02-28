Poll: Majority of Americans Favor a Border Wall over a Green New Deal

A majority of Americans would rather have a wall sealing America’s southern border than the Green New Deal, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

Fifty-one percent of Americans say that they would rather have a border wall on America’s southern border, compared to 31 percent who say that they want a Green New Deal, according to a poll released by Remington Research Group.

Republicans said that they would prefer a border wall by a 68-point margin, while Independents said that they would prefer a border wall by a two-to-one margin.

Overall, a majority of Americans, or 51 percent, said they oppose a Green New Deal, 51 percent of Democrats support the radical environmental program, while Republicans and Independents overwhelmingly oppose Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) idea outright.

Titus Bond, president of Remington Research Group, said Democrats face an uphill battle trying to convince Republicans and Independents to back the Green New Deal while still trying to appeal to their base. Bond said:

The Green New Deal has presented an interesting situation for Democrats. Democratic voters support this legislation, while the rest of the country overwhelmingly opposes it. It will be intriguing to watch Democratic leaders and presidential hopefuls navigate this issue with their base while still appealing to mainstream voters.

The Remington survey found that Americans overwhelmingly oppose a single-payer, federal government healthcare system.

The survey arises as one study conducted by the American Action Forum (AAF) revealed that Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal might cost as much as $93 trillion over the next ten years, which would cost over four times the national debt. Breitbart News also found that the Green New Deal would pay for over 3,700 border walls.

“The Green New Deal is clearly very expensive,” AAF said in its report. “It’s further expansion of the federal government’s role in some of the most basic decisions of daily life, however, would likely have a more lasting and damaging impact than its enormous price tag.”