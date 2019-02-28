Left-wing CNN pundit Van Jones was booed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) after claiming that American citizens commit more crime than illegal aliens.

During a panel discussion with American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, Jones claimed illegal aliens are committing less crime in the U.S. than American citizens. The comment immediately prompted boos from the audience.

“We talk about each other, we don’t talk to each other. Undocumented immigrants right now have a lower crime rate than the rest of us. And yet, we don’t talk about that. No, hold on, hold on,” Jones said as the audience booed.

The most recent research by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) found that illegal aliens are up to 5.5 times more likely than Americans to be incarcerated in state prisons compared to Americans and legal residents.

In New Jersey, which has a generally small prison population, illegal aliens are about 5.5 times more likely to be incarcerated than American citizens and legal immigrants. In Arizona, a border state, illegal aliens are about four times as likely to be in prison as Americans and legal immigrants, as well as 3.5 times as likely in Washington, and about 3.7 times as likely in Oregon.

In California — the state with close to three million illegal aliens — illegal aliens are more than 230 percent more likely to be in prison than Americans and legal immigrants. In New York — with an illegal population of about 873,000 — illegal aliens are nearly 200 percent more likely to be incarcerated than American citizens and legal immigrants.

Last year the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested nearly 2,000 convicted and suspected illegal alien killers, leaving behind countless American and legal immigrant victims.

During the CPAC panel, Jones said American Muslims had the “lowest crime rate” in the country.

“If a Muslim family moved in next door to me, I’d be so happy because my kids would probably get into much less trouble because they pray together, they work together,” Jones said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.