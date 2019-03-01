‘Be Part of the Fight!’ — Donald Trump Jr. Fires up TPUSA Party at CPAC

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND — Donald Trump Jr. fired up conservative activists Thursday night attending a party hosted by Turning Point USA, a group organizing young conservatives on college campuses.

“We need you to be part of the fight!” he said at the event, standing up with Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Director of Communications Candace Owens. The event kicked off a series of parties surrounding the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington, DC.

Kirk led students attending the event with chants of “USA! USA! USA!”

“Imagine doing that at a Democratic party?” Trump Jr. replied. “They’d kill you!”

Kimberly Guilfoyle attended the event with Donald Trump Jr. leading chants of “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

“How much do we love our president and the first family?” she said as the crowd cheered. “Let’s show the president some of the love that the mainstream media won’t report!”

Donald Trump Jr. praised the young people for working to fight socialism in America:

He said:

If the last couple of weeks of what’s going on in US politics hasn’t shown you everything you need to know that you’re on the right side, with the post-term abortion nonsense or any of the crazy that’s being thrown out there, 93 trillion dollars and we’re going to pay people who don’t to work, you’re on the right side of this guys, history is going to remember you favorably.

The party was the physical meme-child of Turning Point USA’s newest hire of conservative journalist Benny Johnson as their content creator.

The organization reserved the entire Cadillac Ranch bar outside of the convention center featuring cardboard cutouts of American celebrities and political figures such as Ronald Reagan, Kanye West, Hillary Clinton, Tim Tebow, Tom Brady, Clint Eastwood, and Taylor Swift.

TVs at the bar played looped footage of the president and the first lady and a host of internet memes including cartoon astronauts

emphatically planting the American flag into the moon.

“This didn’t exist a few years ago,” Trump Jr. said, referring to the culture of the rising organization of young people. “Thank you for making me party and making people see what this party is all about.”

White House Communications director Bill Shine and his wife Darla were spotted as well as Texas Senator Ted Cruz and newly elected former Navy SEAL Congressman Dan Crenshaw.

Attendees Instagrammed pictures of the drink menu which included drinks like a “juice box” for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a “Mexico will pay for it” Tequila sunrise and a “Sarah Sanders” which was bourbon on the rocks.

“Jussie Smollett, THIS is MAGA country!” Kirk said as the crowd roared.