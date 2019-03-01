Job Creators Network Launches ‘Socialism Takes, Capitalism Creates’ Campaign

The Job Creators Network, one of the country’s largest pro-jobs grassroots organizations, has kicked off a new campaign to push the message that “socialism takes, and capitalism creates.”

“This past week, we kicked the socialists right in the facts – and we’ve never been more proud. And thanks to the overwhelming encouragement from our supporters, we’re moving to snowball these efforts — taking our message nationwide that socialism takes, and capitalism creates,” the Job Creators Network said in a press release.

“That’s why we’ve started a GoFundMe – to kick up more dirt and really take the fight all across the country. We must publicly call out and shame these anti-job socialists for their malicious assault on capitalism and the American people,” the group said. “History tells the facts: Socialism ALWAYS fails. We can’t risk becoming the next victim”

Last month Job Creators Network revamped its Tax Cuts Work campaign and launched a new digital calculator, allowing Americans to calculate the money they’ve saved over the year due in part to the Trump administration’s tax cuts and economic agenda.

A few weeks later the group dropped a billboard in the middle of Time Square, which took direct aim at Democratic Rep. (D-NY) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her support for Amazon’s decision to not move it’s new headquarters to New York City.

“The Amazon pullout is a perfect example of what we’ve been saying: socialism takes and capitalism creates,” said Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO. “The economic consequences of Amazon’s pullout is just a small taste of the harm that is to come if Ocasio-Cortez’s anti-business canon comes to fruition and is made federal policy.”

The group later erected two more billboards slamming Ocasio-Cortez’s “disastrous,” $93 trillion Green New Deal.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson