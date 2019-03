Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of Job Creators Network, addressed the crowd at CPAC Friday and touted the pro-small business group’s “socialism takes, and capitalism creates” campaign and the Times Square billboards that target Democratic Rep. (D-NY) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s $93 trillion Green New Deal.

“We wanted to put up these billboards, first of all, to call out a AOC and really the craziness that her beliefs and that socialist party of the Democrat wing of the Democratic Party really represents,” Ortiz said. “here say today … we want to put socialism on trial and we’re gonna make sure that they lose.”