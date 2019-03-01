Conservative icon and best-selling author Michelle Malkin spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday where she paid tribute to Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart, who passed away seven years ago.

“It may be a coincidence, or maybe it’s providential, that I am privileged enough to speak here today on the seven-year anniversary of Andrew Breitbart’s death,” Malkin said. “God bless him.”

“He was a disrupter,” Malkin said as she clapped her hands and looked up.

She added, “He was a disrupter among defenders of the status quo. We need more like him. That is the future.”

Malkin then pleaded for those serving the American people to stand up to the establishment and those who seek to divide the country.

“We need politicians who will do something to stop the sowers of hate and their handmaidens,” Malkin told the crowd of conservative activists. “Use the tools at your disposal. Don’t just stand there. Do something.”