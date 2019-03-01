Parkland high school survivor Kyle Kashuv came face-to-face with former Broward County deputy Scot Peterson and called him out for refusing to go into the school on February 14, 2018, and stop the gunman.

Video of the incident shows Peterson and Kashuv in the same elevator, and Kashuv asking him how he can live with himself after refusing to take action to stop the attack that killed 14 students and three teachers.

Deputy Scot Peterson hid outside while 17 of my classmates and teachers were massacred at Stoneman Douglas. Today I confronted him, face to face, for his crimes. Watch this coward for yourself. pic.twitter.com/d5WQuohXfL — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 27, 2019

Kashuv looks at Peterson and says, “Can you explain to me why 17 people died at our school?” He pointed out that Peterson was armed and had one job–to protect the students. Kuschav added, “Well, you let those kids die. It’s disgusting, it’s despicable.”

Kashuv said, “You had the chance to save those kids…and you didn’t.”

Peterson stood silently and looked straight ahead as Kashuv spoke.

On March 15, 2018, Breitbart News reported on surveillance video that showed Peterson standing outside Building 12 instead of entering to confront the gunman. Then-sheriff Scott Israel described the attack as a “six-minute” event during which he said Peterson never entered the building. The video allegedly shows Peterson reach Building 12 about 90 seconds after the attack began. He did not go in.

