Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘ICE Is a Dangerous Agency’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listens to testimony by Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill February 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. Last year Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) launched a tweet storm on Saturday, calling the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency “dangerous.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) in the 2018 Democratic Primary because she promised to abolish ICE, blasted the agency in a series of Saturday morning tweets:

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets were referring to Democrats who voted to support a provision under a Republican-supported amendment on background checks that would report to ICE “undocumented immigrants who try to buy guns.”

The self-described Democratic Socialist’s comments came after she gave a recent speech railing against federal immigration laws and calling for abolishing ICE.

“[ICE] do not deserve a dime until they can prove that they are honoring human rights, until they can make a good faith effort to expand and embrace immigrants … Until they can prove good faith to an American ideal, they do not deserve any resources for their radical agenda,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) backed Ocasio-Cortez’s calls for abolishing the agency.

