‘Second Amendment Sanctuaries’: 21 of New Mexico’s 33 Counties Refuse to Enforce Gun Control

Brandon Oathout of Johnstown, N.Y., attends a Second Amendment rally at the Capitol on Tuesday, May 21, 2013, in Albany, N.Y. A few hundred people gathered for the rally pressing for repeal of the state's new tough laws that were enacted a month after the Newtown, Ct., school massacre. (AP …
AP/Mike Groll

The latest count on the public backlash against gun control reveals that 21 of New Mexico’s 33 counties have now declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.”

The declarations signal that the commissions in those counties stand with their sheriffs in refusing to enforce the latest state-level, Democrat-sponsored gun control.

On February 23, 2019, Breitbart News reported that 14 of New Mexico’s 33 counties had declared sanctuary status. And the Albuquerque Journal predicted the number of declared counties would likely climb.

The Ruidoso News reported that seven more counties have now joined the list, bringing the total to 21.

The Second Amendment Sanctuary counties are:

  • Valencia County
  • Sandoval County
  • Eddy County
  • Chaves County
  • Otero County
  • Lincoln County
  • Quay County
  • Union County
  • Socorro County
  • San Juan County
  • Catron County
  • Curry County
  • Hidalgo County
  • Sierra County
  • Grant County
  • Torrance County
  • Rio Arriba County
  • De Baca County
  • Roosevelt County
  • Harding County
  • Luna County

New Mexico Democrats, led by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), are pushing universal background checks, gun confiscation via red flag laws, and a broadened prohibited persons list for firearm purchases and possession.

On February 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported that 29 of New Mexico’s 33 sheriffs signed a statement against the gun control. The New Mexico Sheriff’s Association also made clear it plans to sue the state if the new gun controls are enacted.

Gov. Grisham responded to the 29 sheriffs by describing them as “a few” members of law enforcement “making noise”:

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.