The latest count on the public backlash against gun control reveals that 21 of New Mexico’s 33 counties have now declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.”

The declarations signal that the commissions in those counties stand with their sheriffs in refusing to enforce the latest state-level, Democrat-sponsored gun control.

On February 23, 2019, Breitbart News reported that 14 of New Mexico’s 33 counties had declared sanctuary status. And the Albuquerque Journal predicted the number of declared counties would likely climb.

The Ruidoso News reported that seven more counties have now joined the list, bringing the total to 21.

The Second Amendment Sanctuary counties are:

Valencia County

Sandoval County

Eddy County

Chaves County

Otero County

Lincoln County

Quay County

Union County

Socorro County

San Juan County

Catron County

Curry County

Hidalgo County

Sierra County

Grant County

Torrance County

Rio Arriba County

De Baca County

Roosevelt County

Harding County

Luna County