Trump at CPAC: Democrat Gun Control Will Not Get Past My Desk

President Donald Trump stressed during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that the Democrats’ myriad gun control plans will not make all come to an end once they reach his desk.

Trump expressed the agreement between his administration and the mindset of CPAC attendees by saying, “We believe strongly in the Second Amendment and the right to keep and bear arms.”

He then contrasted the pro-gun view with that of the Democrats’ view by warning CPAC attendees that the Second Amendment was “under siege.” He noted that the Democrats “have a lot of plans,” but he assured the CPAC attendees that he would stand in the gap for the Second Amendment.

He said, “I will protect you, because it all has to come through my office, and we hopefully are going to be here for six more years, so you’re in good shape.”

House Democrats passed legislation Wednesday to criminalize private gun sales. That was two days after the White House had taken the preemptive measure of making it known that Trump would veto the bill, should it reach his desk.

