Elizabeth Warren: Mike Pence Is Not a ‘Decent’ Man

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reportedly told an Iowa journalist Saturday that she thinks Vice President Mike Pence is not a “decent” man.

FYI, the reporter followed up: "Do you think there’s anybody in the Trump Administration that you would see as decent?" Elizabeth Warren's response: pic.twitter.com/h81Bfo8ub4 — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) March 2, 2019

“I’m sorry. I followed Pence’s history on LGBTQ Americans, and I don’t think that is a decent position,” Warren told a reporter with the Iowa Starting Line. “I disagree.” After the reporter asked her if she thought Pence was “decent,” Warren simply said “no.”

The reporter pressed Warren further, asking if there was anyone decent within the Trump administration before she replied that it is the “most corrupt administration in living memory.”

“It’s a tough question,” Warren said. “The Mueller investigation has already produced 34 indictments or guilty pleas out of people in the president’s inner circle. Ten Cabinet officials have left, four with huge scandals and others with threat of scandal at the door. This is the most corrupt administration in living memory. That’s why we gotta be in this fight.”

The Massachusetts senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate voiced her opinion on Pence not too long after former Vice President Joe Biden received pushback for his comments about Pence being a “decent guy.”

Biden, who made the remarks about Pence at the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Thursday, quickly walked back his statement on Twitter and stated there was “nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President.”

You’re right, Cynthia. I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage. But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 28, 2019

Pence, who was Indiana’s governor from 2013-2017 before he became vice president, has been criticized by many in the LGBTQ community for signing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) into law in 2015.

Pence said at the time that the law would limit government intervention infringing upon individuals’ religious liberty, but some LGBTQ activists viewed the bill as infringing upon the rights of LGBTQ individuals.