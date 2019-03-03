Watch Live: Candace Owens’ Second Blexit Rally in Richmond, Virginia

Watch live as Candace Owens and others deliver marks at the second Blexit — or Black exit — event on Sunday in Richmond, Virginia.

The event will take place in The National Theater at 3:00 p.m. Eastern. A video will appear above once the rally begins, courtesy of Ground Floor Video. Breitbart News Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson will be one of the event’s featured speakers.

Owens first announced Blexit last October as “the black exit from the Democrat Party,” vowing to take her mission of exodus to cities controlled by Democrat politicians.

The event arrives in Virginia just one month after the state’s governor Ralph Northam’s blackface / KKK yearbook page was uncovered.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.