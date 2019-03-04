Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dodged a reporter’s question Monday when asked if she denounces Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro amid the socialist country’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

Ocasio-Cortez took questions from the media during a press conference for the opening of her new office in Queens. Asked for her thoughts on Venezuela and the Maduro regime, the self-avowed democratic socialist acknowledged that a crisis was indeed occurring and called for any solution to be centered on the Venezuelan people — but expressed concern about potential U.S. intervention.

“I think that this is absolutely a complex issue,” Ocasio-Cortez began. “It’s important that we approach this very carefully. Myself, just like anyone else, is absolutely concerned with the humanitarian crisis that’s happening, and I think that any solution that we have centers the Venezuelan people and centers the democracy of Venezuelan people first.”

“I am very concerned about U.S. interventionism in Venezuela, and I oppose it,” she continued, before criticizing U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams’s handling of the issue and attacking his role in the Iran-Contra scandal. “He’s pleaded guilty to several crimes relating to Iran-Contra and I don’t think that we should be, you know, I am generally opposed to U.S. interventionism as a principal, but particularly under this administration and under his leadership I think it’s a profound mistake.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks come as Venezuelan leader Juan Guaidó returned to the country Monday, where he faced arrest, after traveling around Latin America for the past week.

El Nacional reported Guaidó arrived at Simon Bolivar International Airport, where diplomatic representations from Germany, Netherlands, the United States, Chile, France, and Romania waited for him. Guaidó said in previous days he feared for his safety. Immediately after arrival, he headed to a demonstration to support a new transition government and new elections.