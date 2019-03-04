President Donald Trump responded to Democrat demands for a glut of document requests announced by the House Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Trump was asked by White House reporters if he planned to cooperate with Democrat requests of documents from 81 different people and organizations connected with his administration and his businesses, including family members Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“I cooperate all the time with everybody,” Trump replied, during an event with North Dakota football players at the White House celebrating their championship. “You know the beautiful thing? No collusion. It’s all a hoax.”

Some of the college players in the audience laughed as Trump continued speaking.

“You’re going to learn about that as you grow older, it’s a political hoax, there’s no collusion, there’s no anything,” he said in front of a huge spread of fast food sandwiches brought to the White House for the occasion. “Folks go and eat up!”

Earlier in the week, Trump expressed frustration at the mounting investigations launched by Democrats.

“Presidential Harassment by ‘crazed’ Democrats at the highest level in the history of our Country,” he wrote on Twitter. “Likewise, the most vicious and corrupt Mainstream Media that any president has ever had to endure.”