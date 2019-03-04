Donald Trump Serves Big Macs and Chick-fil-A to Football Champions at the White House

President Donald Trump welcomed the North Dakota State University football champions to the White House on Monday.

The president surprised the players with a spread of fast food to celebrate, similar to his event honoring the Clemson Tigers, the NCAA football champions.

This time, however, he included Chick-fil-A, with his order of Big Macs, delighting supporters of the president who also enjoy the food from the Southern-based fast-food company with Christian principles.

Trump urged the players to grab a sandwich during his speech.

“I would have one right up here, but I don’t think I want to do that because it would be too big a story for these people,” Trump said, motioning to the press. “They’ll say, ‘Isn’t it horrible? Isn’t it inappropriate?'”

“We like American companies,” he said.

The North Dakota State University Bison football team were recognized for winning the NCAA FCS championship in 2018.