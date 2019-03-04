Donald Trump Serves Big Macs and Chick-fil-A to Football Champions at the White House

President Donald Trump welcomed the North Dakota State University football champions to the White House on Monday.
The president surprised the players with a spread of fast food to celebrate, similar to his event honoring the Clemson Tigers, the NCAA football champions.
This time, however, he included Chick-fil-A, with his order of Big Macs, delighting supporters of the president who also enjoy the food from the Southern-based fast-food company with Christian principles.
Trump urged the players to grab a sandwich during his speech.
“I would have one right up here, but I don’t think I want to do that because it would be too big a story for these people,” Trump said, motioning to the press. “They’ll say, ‘Isn’t it horrible? Isn’t it inappropriate?'”
“We like American companies,” he said.
Donald Trump with a shout-out to @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/DG61OjLjCw
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 4, 2019
The North Dakota State University Bison football team were recognized for winning the NCAA FCS championship in 2018.
