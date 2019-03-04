House Democrats Demand Trump Hand Over Communications with Putin

Three House Democrat chairmen are demanding that President Trump hand over all of his records and interviews related to his communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a report.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD), and House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel (NY) made the demand in separate letters to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to the Hill.

The House Democrats also want to interview the interpreters who sat in on Trump’s meetings with Putin.

“President Trump, on multiple occasions, appears to have taken steps to conceal the details of his communications with President Putin from other administration officials, Congress, and the American people,” they wrote in their letters.

They said that the White House did not respond to queries they made in February about if those records were preserved.

“As a result, we are now expanding our investigation,” they wrote.

The letters were sent as House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sent more than 80 separate document requests to Trump’s family members, campaign advisers, business associates, and former White House aides.

Nadler, who will lead Trump impeachment proceedings in the House if Democrats pursue it, said on Sunday that he believes the president has “obstructed justice.”

“It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice,” Nadler said on ABC News’s This Week.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) later responded on the show, stating, “I think Congressman Nadler decided to impeach the president the day the president won the election.”