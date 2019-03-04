Ocasio-Cortez: Watching Trump Deliver SOTU Made Me ‘Sick’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said watching President Donald Trump deliver the State of the Union address made her “sick.”

Ocasio-Cortez told the New Yorker for a Sunday feature that watching Trump’s address in the House chamber made her feel “sick” and ” underwhelmed” because Trump is “such a small, mediocre person.”

“I grew up with a real romanticism about America. I grew up in a first-generation household where your parents give up everything, and for me America was the greatest thing ever to exist,” she reportedly said. “To be there on the floor of the House was beyond anything my parents would have ever dreamed of. But the person behind the podium was so unskilled. It was kind of sad.”

Last month, Ocasio-Cortez, who was described as having a “stern” expression while looking “sullen, teenaged and at a loss” during Trump’s State of the Union address, said there was no way she was going to clap when an “authoritarian” president who is hurting communities of color said he wanted to “make America great.”

“And he’s going to stand up there and say, like, ‘make America great,’ and I’m supposed to clap for that? No, I’m not going to. I’m not going to clap for that,” she told a New York radio program. “This is, like, not a game. It’s not a game”

Ocasio-Cortez also told the New Yorker that she “can see Trump being enormously upset that a twenty-nine-year-old Latina, who is the daughter of a domestic worker, is helping to build the case to get his financial records.”

“I think that adds insult to injury to him,” Ocasio-Cortez added.