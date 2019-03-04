Sheriff David Clarke: ‘Cult-Like’ Leftists Rely on ‘Disenfranchisement’ and ‘Victimology’ over Reason

Clarke explains that left-wing movements require the individual to suppress reason in exchange for obedience to a leader or ideology; such controlling behavior is typically used by cults or authoritarian regimes. And, like cults, the left-wing progressives target disenfranchised individuals.

He writes:

Studies on the psychology of cults point out that the most common types of people who join are those who feel disenfranchised. Notice that disenfranchisement is one of the most common words used in the race politics vocabulary. This victimology theme must constantly be renewed. This is accomplished by continually keeping people in a fit of rage about their unaccomplished life, keeping it front and center. Hence, Progressives’ constant reminders of racism, discrimination, gender bias, Xenophobia, and homophobia. These wrongs are portrayed as alive and well in society. A mindset of victimhood has to be eternal, perpetual or it will fade from the cult member’s memory. Thus the creation of Black Lives Matter and the Woman’s March on Washington, Occupy Wall Street and Antifa. Rallies and demonstrations serve as their meeting places. Slogans like ‘tax the rich,’ ‘no blood for oil,’ ‘no justice no peace,’ become a rallying cry—a thing to stay organized around. These strong emotions make people angry and want to lash out at people outside their group like police officers. A favorite tactic used by cults and Progressives are smears that are unverifiable. Another tactic is to make accusations that are not evaluable like implicit bias.

…

Studies show that a destructive cult is an authoritarian regime that uses deceptions and mind-control techniques to make a person dependent and obedient. They use what is described as thought-stopping techniques where people are taught to stop doubts from entering their minds. A culture of compliance is mandatory. Tenets of Progressivism are Truths with a capital T and followers must pledge allegiance of abject servility even if they don’t understand it. If you are black and don’t call out whitey at every turn, your blackness is questioned. You are labeled an apostate, a traitor to your race. Also, don’t try to tell me that global warming true believers actually understand it as science. The cult of climate change leaders say that the science is settled and that there is no room for a counter view. All disagreeing voices are labeled climate change deniers worthy of punishment.