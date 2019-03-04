The Nuclear Option: Children’s Books Latest Leftist Propaganda Vehicle

Welcome to the newest frontier of political indoctrination: Children’s books.

Bookstores these days are stacked with hyperpartisan propaganda aimed at stealing the minds of our youngest, though not necessarily our most impressionable.

Award for “most impressionable” apparently goes to anybody running for the Democratic presidential nomination and usually pertains to whatever was the latest goofball idea to tumble out of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mouth.

In what can be described only as a very long game, all the lefties are peddling political playbooks to children.

“Nevertheless, She Persisted” is a book about Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts. I did not read the book, but I am deeply offended that anyone would seek to perpetuate this sexist trope about women being annoying and never knowing when to shut up and stop pestering. I personally do not know any woman who fits this stereotype, especially my wife. Though, to be fair, I have not spent time with Elizabeth Warren.

Kirsten Gillibrand, the senator from New York running for president, has a children’s book out called “Bold & Brave,” featuring a princess riding a horse on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol. It seems kind of dated to me for somebody to title a book about women voting after a daytime television soap opera. But, hey, it’s her book and she does not strike me as terribly bright.

Another new book out is titled “The Wall.” It is about a king who builds a wall. Not clear where this idea came from.

“In this poignant and timely story, a king banishes anyone who is different from him and has a wall built to keep them out of his kingdom,” the internet reports about the book.

“Soon, he sees that without people with various types of talents and expertise, his realm can no longer flourish! Realizing his mistake, he orders the wall to be knocked down so he can meet and thank all the talented people that make his community beautiful.”

Amazon calls it “the perfect bedtime story” and says “kids will want to read it over and over.”

Also in bookstores, there are two children’s books about Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, President Obama’s “wise Latina.”

And there are kids’ books about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of which features a cover showing the justice wearing — and I am not making this up — a crown. You know, like a king. As in, the dude we fought a brutal frigging war to overthrow and would have killed if he had set foot on American soil.

These people are truly nuts. It is not that they are too stupid to understand the difference between a justice in a black robe and a king wearing a crown. Rather, they actually prefer tyranny over justice. And the sooner they can start indoctrinating children on this point, the better.

The most honest children’s book out there is “Start Now! You Can Make a Difference” by Chelsea Clinton. Because if you want to make a difference, you have to start really early. First, you have to marry a guy who is going to be governor of Arkansas. Then he becomes president and you wind up as first lady.

He is a pervert, so you have to develop a skin of shamelessness, which comes in handy when you leave the White House and move to New York City, where you use your husband’s political position to become a United States senator.

Then you run for president as a shoo-in. Twice. The first time, you don’t even win your party’s nomination. The second time, you win your party’s nomination by stealing it. Then you lose the general election to a vulgar showman who nobody said would ever become president.

Like Chelsea says: “Start Now!” It really does take a long time.

