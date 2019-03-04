Jeremy Taylor and his dog Ally were finally found and rescued in Oregon on Friday after being trapped in Taylor’s car beneath the snow for five days.

“Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives!” Taylor exclaimed on Facebook. The 36-year-old wrote, “Thank you everyone, I’m safe my Ally dog is safe.” He and his dog were pulled from his 2000 Toyota 4Runner, stuck on a Forest Service road near Sunriver.

According to Sgt. William Bailey of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, “Jeremy and Ally were found to be in good condition but hungry after being stuck in the snow for five days.” Taylor thanked his rescuers on social media. “I really appreciate all the help,” he said. “Got lucky, let’s never do that again.”