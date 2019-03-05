Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Smears Jerry Falwell Jr. with False ‘CPAC’ Video

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attacked Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. with false information Tuesday.

“‘I always thought that if more good people had concealed carry permits, then we could end these Muslims before they [unintelligible].’ This was just this weekend at CPAC, the conference attended by the President and members, to 1000s. Where’s the resolution against Islamophobia?” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, retweeting a video of Jerry Falwell Jr. from an activist.

“I always thought that if more good people had concealed carry permits,then we could end these Muslims before they [unintelligible].” This was just this weekend at CPAC, the conference attended by the President and members, to 1000s. Where’s the resolution against Islamophobia? https://t.co/eXA9F1fezI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

In the video Falwell Jr. says that having more people with concealed carry permits could protect against terrorism.

“I always thought that if more good people had concealed carry permits, then we could end these Muslims before they…before they walk in…” Falwell Jr. said.

The clip is not from CPAC, as Ocasio-Cortez claims, but is from December 2015, immediately after a radical Islamic terrorist attack in San Bernadino, California.

By the way, a) it was in 2015; b) it wasn't at #CPAC; c) he shouldn't have said it that way, but was referring to the Islamic terrorists who killed 14 innocent people at a holiday party in a government building in San Bernardino (https://t.co/d0MgJ42Cbe). More #fakenews from @AOC https://t.co/8Wy0TKtMJ2 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 5, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez offered a partial correction, but has not deleted her original tweet.

The Bishop’s tweet is corrected for context here. Still wondering what the standards are for what merits a resolution and what doesn’t. https://t.co/Bv3dU3FNKq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

Falwell Jr. and Liberty University are frequent targets of the left for their Christian and conservative views.

The LU president endorsed Trump during the Republican 2016 primary, saying the he is a “a successful executive and entrepreneur, a wonderful father and a man who I believe can lead our country to greatness again.”

Ocasio-Cortez apparently spread another piece of misleading information Tuesday, retweeting a user who claimed that Stephen Fiske, a pro-Israel activist who is mobilizing against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) following her anti-Israel comments, was an “AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee] activist.”

Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) correspondent Ron Kampeas noted that Fiske is not, however, an AIPAC activist.