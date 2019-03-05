The mother of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is boasting about fleeing New York to live in Florida to take advantage of the state’s lower taxes.

“I was paying $10,000 a year in real estate taxes up north,” Blanca Ocasio-Cortez told the Daily Mail on Monday. “I’m paying $600 a year in Florida. It’s stress-free down here.”

Blanca moved from New York to Eustis, Florida, before her daughter announced her candidacy against then-incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) in the 2018 Democratic Primary, where she pulled off an upset victory over Crowley.

She settled in Eustis near a relative in the area in 2016, purchasing an 860-square-foot home for $87,000.

“I was cleaning houses in the morning and working as a secretary at a hospital in the afternoon. I was working from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.,” she said. “And I prayed and prayed, and things worked out. After the children graduated from college, I figured it was time for me to move to Florida.”

Blanca also spoke about other media reports regarding her daughter’s living situation, including one report on her daughter’s digs in a luxury D.C. apartment complex with no affordable housing units like the ones she advocated for in her congressional campaign.

“By the way, that building isn’t even that expensive by D.C., and New York standards,” Blanca Ocasio-Cortez said of her daughter’s unit. “She needs some privacy and security.”

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) recently filed a complaint on Monday against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and others in her campaign, accusing them of using PACs and LLCs to hide $1 million in campaign dollars.