Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) lashed out at Democrats in a tweet Tuesday, while prominent members of the party refuse to “accept” Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s “prejudices about the Jewish people.”

“At some point Dems just need to accept that @IlhanMN has deeply held prejudices about the Jewish people,” Crenshaw stated in the tweet. “Stop explaining her comments away and ‘asking for dialogue.'”

He added, “It’s clear an apology from her is hollow.”

At some point Dems just need to accept that @IlhanMN has deeply held prejudices about the Jewish people. Stop explaining her comments away and “asking for dialogue.” It’s clear an apology from her is hollow. And she has a platform on the Foreign Affairs Committee? Really? — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 5, 2019

Crenshaw also questioned the Minnesota congresswoman’s position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“And she has a platform on the Foreign Affairs Committee? Really,” Crenshaw asked.

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) called for the removal of Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“She continues to display anti-Semitic remarks, comments, these are her beliefs,” Scalise said. “And so if they really are serious about addressing the problem, Nancy Pelosi has to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Last week, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) slammed Omar’s “vile anti-Semitic slur.” Engel demanded Omar apologize and stated that her “deeply hurtful” comments “have no place in the Foreign Affairs Committee or the House of Representatives.” Engel has yet to call for Omar’s removal from the Committee.