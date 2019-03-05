Donald Trump: Democrats ‘Stone Cold Crazy’ with Investigations

President Donald Trump shared his outrage Tuesday over the new investigations launched by Democrats against him and people close to him.

“Now that they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton & the Democrats, Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY,” Trump wrote.

He criticized the Democrats after House Judiciary requested documents from 81 different individuals connected to his businesses, his family, and his administration.

“81 letters sent to innocent people to harass them,” Trump wrote. “They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country!”

He dismissed the investigations as entirely political and an abuse of power.

“The greatest overreach in the history of our Country. The Dems are obstructing justice and will not get anything done,” he wrote. “A big, fat, fishing expedition desperately in search of a crime, when in fact the real crime is what the Dems are doing, and have done!”

The White House on Monday also denounced the glut of investigation demands.

“The Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote in a statement. “The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the President.”

