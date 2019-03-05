The latest in a series of New York City billboards warning of socialist policy consequences went after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez again Tuesday for the Green New Deal.

“Hey AOC, you’re the ‘boss’?” reads one of two Job Creators Network (JCN) billboards. “WE DON’T THINK SO. The American PEOPLE are the boss,” the second continues. The billboard points viewers to TheGreenRawDeal.com.

“The harms of socialism are rooted in the expansion of government power,” said JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz. “And when government is in the driver’s seat, the American people are the ones to suffer. As we’ve highlighted many times before: socialism takes and capitalism creates.”

The group has endeavored to shine a light on “consequences of socialist policies,” a JCN announcement explained. The latest billboard focuses on “massive expansion of government powers that would be necessary to implement Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.”

JCN has run several NYC billboards aimed at Ocasio-Cortez, the first of which hit directly on her part in killing a deal that would have brought a new Amazon headquarters to the city.

“Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world,” Ocasio-Cortez said upon news of Amazon pulling out of the deal.

One of the JCN billboards proclaimed the lost deal cost the city 25,000 in jobs, $4 billion in lost wages, and $12 billion in lost economic activity.

Check out the sign in Times Sq.! ⁦Thanks to @JobCreatorsUSA⁩! pic.twitter.com/iIN0DTo8r2 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 20, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the billboard, “Few things effectively communicate the power we’ve built in fighting dark money & anti-worker policies like billionaire-funded groups blowing tons of cash on wack billboards…”

JCN fired directly back at her tweet with another set of billboards. “Hey AOC, Saw your wack tweet,” one read before a second repeated the massive losses in jobs, wages, and economic boost that was lost with the failed Amazon deal.

Shortly thereafter, JCN shifted and took aim at the freshman congresswoman for her impassioned support of the Green New Deal. “Hey AOC, the Green New Deal Stinks,” read the first of two that continued, “Maybe it’s those farting cows? LOL.” The sign broadcast a cost estimate of the Green New Deal at $51 trillion, which is not the highest estimate for the proposal.

Ortiz recently joined host Alex Marlow on Breitbart News radio on SiriusXM Patriot 125. They discussed the harms of socialism and the billboards that have aimed at warning against it:

