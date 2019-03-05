President Donald Trump on Tuesday mocked Hillary Clinton’s decision to forgo a third bid for the presidency in 2020, sarcastically saying that her presence on the campaign trail will be “sorely missed.”

“'(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.’ Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!” the president tweeted.

In an interview with New York TV station News12 Monday, Clinton revealed she will not run for president but vowed she is “not going anywhere.”

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to President Trump, told the outlet “I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

“What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me,” she added.

Clinton said she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democrat presidential nomination, and had told them, “Don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises” from the Trump administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.