Donald Trump: ‘Weirdo Tom Steyer’ Won’t Run for President

President Donald Trump dismissed billionaire Tom Steyer on Tuesday night as a “weirdo” who would not run for president.

“Weirdo Tom Steyer doesn’t have the ‘guts’ or money to run for President,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He’s all talk!”

The president responded to news that Steyer was targeting two House Oversight Committee Republican representatives, Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, with ads advocating Trump’s impeachment.

“The citizens of OH-04 appreciate that President Trump is fighting for them and does what he says,” Jordan wrote on Twitter, responding to the ads. “There is zero evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

Steyer ruled out a presidential run in January but promised to spend at least $40 million to impeach Trump:

