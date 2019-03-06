Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) told Breitbart News Wednesday that he plans to support President Donald Trump on his national emergency and build the wall along the southern border. “We must protect” Americans and secure the border, Daines said.

Sen. Daines told Breitbart News that he plans to back the president’s national emergency to build the wall along the southern border and fulfill Trump’s most famous campaign promise to the American people.

Daines told Breitbart News, “Montana is a northern border state with a southern border problem. Our communities all over Montana are being torn apart by the flood of Mexican meth coming through the southern border. We must protect our citizens and secure the border.”

Daines’ comment to Breitbart News arises as an increasing number of Senate Republicans have announced they will buck the president and vote for a Democrat resolution to nullify Trump’s national emergency and make it harder to secure America’s southern border.

Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have announced they will pledge to terminate the national emergency. However, Daines said that illicit drugs flowing over the border continue to ravage Montanans.

Paul suggested that roughly ten Senate Republicans will vote for the resolution to block the national emergency; however, it would not give Congress’s upper chamber enough votes to override a potential presidential veto. The House passed the national emergency resolution in February, although the bill did not receive a veto-proof majority.

As Senate Republicans continue to mull whether to vote against Trump’s attempt to secure the border, illegal immigration more than tripled compared to the last two years– a record for Trump’s administration. Further, illegal immigration is expected to exceed Obama-era levels.

As the Senate approaches the vote to potentially nullify the resolution on the national emergency, President Trump tweeted that Senate Republicans should “STAY UNITED” and vote to secure the border.