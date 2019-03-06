Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) stressed how thrilled he is to be signing legislation to eliminate his state’s concealed permit requirement and noted he will do it amid “great celebration.”

The Kentucky Senate passed legislation to end the concealed permit requirement in mid-February and the Kentucky House followed suit on March 1, 2019. On March 2 Breitbart News reported Bevin’s assurance that he would sign the bill to end the requirement.

On March 5, 2019, Cincinnati Public Radio quoted Bevin saying, “Heck I’ve been an advocate for this since long before it ever made its way through the legislature. It will be signed and I’m sure it will be signed here in the rotunda and I’m sure it will be done to great celebration of many in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Bevin noted that are certainly outliers who oppose the legislation, but described such opposition as being part of the “nature of politics.”

Bevin’s signature will make Kentucky the 16th state to recognize the Second Amendment as a sufficient carry permit. The other 15 states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Vermont.

