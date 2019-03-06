Moms Demand Action claims Republican lawmakers in New Hampshire mocked its push for gun confiscation.

The Insider reports that Moms Demand members attended legislative hearings Tuesday in support of gun confiscation laws. When the Moms Demand members arrived, they saw numerous Republican lawmakers wearing pearl necklaces and assumed the lawmakers were mocking them.

Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts tweeted:

Male New Hampshire lawmakers on the hearing committee wearing pearls to mock @MomsDemand volunteers and gun safety advocates. #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/rc1S3Bj9lG — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 5, 2019

As it turns out, Women’s Defense League of New Hampshire President Kimberly Morin said her group passed out the pearls to the lawmakers and that they have been passing them out for years. Morin said after pearls were worn several years ago, members of Moms Demand complained they felt intimidated; nonetheless, the Women’s Defense League has continued to pass out the pearls.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), aka “Spartacus,” criticized the wearing of pearls as well:

Moms who want to keep their kids safe from gun violence don’t deserve this. https://t.co/oQnQatlx4x — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 5, 2019

Booker did not criticize the fact that members of Moms Demand Action enter legislative sessions dressed in red T-shirts, which they do to make it appear there is an army of public support for restricting the Second Amendment.

