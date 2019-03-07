Al Green: Trump Believes There Are ‘Too Many People of Color’ in America

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump believes there are “too many people of color in this country.”

While questioning Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on the administration’s child separation policy, Green insisted that asylum seekers are not “illegals” and said he does not want to “see a wall as a solution to a humanitarian crisis.”

“Madam Secretary, here is the problem. We have surpassed our color quota. There are those who believe that we already have too many people of color in this country. And these, one of whom happens to be the president of the United States of America, would institute policies that will prevent people of color from coming to this country,” Green said. “White babies would not be treated the way these babies of color are being treated, Madam Secretary. This is about color. We have opened our doors—your tired, your poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Except we now have our quota of people of color.”

Green, who has doubled down on impeachment after he visited the U.S.-Mexico border last year, also said border patrol agents are “victims” because they are “required to enforce a corrupt policy that separates babies from their mothers and places them in cages.”

The Texas Democrat, who said he will introduce articles of impeachment again in this Congress, has been insisting since last year that Trump should be impeached for “bigotry” and “incompetent behavior that is harmful to society.”

“You produce a work product that is harmful to African countries. That’s a link between his bigoted commentary and policy that has been produced. Policy rooted in bigotry,” Green has said. “Then children on the border of color…. You produce a policy that separates them from their parents. When I add all of this together, a person who is placing his bigotry into policy that is harmful to our society. And for that he ought to be impeached.”