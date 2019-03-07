Tennessee Rep. State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R) is cozying up with Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action.
On March 6, 2019, Kelsey used an Instagram to praise the determination of the Moms Demand Action members pushing gun control:
The NRA seized on Kelsey’s comments, noting that Bloomberg’s gun control group endorsed Kelsey in the 2018 election:
View this post on Instagram
‼️PROTECT YOUR 2A RIGHTS: Republican Sen. @BRIANKKELSEY is teaming up with New York City billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s gun control group to bring New York-style gun control to #Tennessee. Kelsey claims to support 2A rights, but he was endorsed by Bloomberg’s gun control group in 2018. And now, he is touting a picture that shows him meeting with Bloomberg's gun control group in his office – leaving little doubt that he supports Bloomberg’s anti-gun agenda. Tell @briankkelsey this isn’t New York and his constituents support #2A!
In April 2013 the Tenth Amendment Foundation warned Tennessee voters of Kelsey’s opposition to a bill protecting gun owners “against any federal scheme to register, confiscate, or tax firearms, ammunition or accessories.”
The Foundation reported that “multiple people” attending a hearing for the bill said Kelsey allegedly “turned off fellow Senator Stacey Campfield’s microphone to try to avoid counting [Campfield’s] yea vote in support of [the bill].”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
.