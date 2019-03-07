Tennessee Rep. State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R) is cozying up with Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action.

On March 6, 2019, Kelsey used an Instagram to praise the determination of the Moms Demand Action members pushing gun control:

The NRA seized on Kelsey’s comments, noting that Bloomberg’s gun control group endorsed Kelsey in the 2018 election:

In April 2013 the Tenth Amendment Foundation warned Tennessee voters of Kelsey’s opposition to a bill protecting gun owners “against any federal scheme to register, confiscate, or tax firearms, ammunition or accessories.”

The Foundation reported that “multiple people” attending a hearing for the bill said Kelsey allegedly “turned off fellow Senator Stacey Campfield’s microphone to try to avoid counting [Campfield’s] yea vote in support of [the bill].”

