Concealed Permit Holder Opens Fire, Kills Armed Robbery Suspect

A liquor store employee with a concealed carry permit opened fire on armed robbery suspects Wednesday, killing one.

ABC 13 reports that the incident occurred in Houston, Texas, at Mike’s Liquor Store, which is located “in the 8700 block of MLK Boulevard near Reed.”

Police say two employees were working when the armed suspects entered the store. One of the employees had a concealed permit and was carrying his gun. Click on Houston reports that one of the suspects shot at the employees, at which time the armed employee responded by opening fire.

He wounded one of the suspects, who managed to flee the building only to die outside. The second suspect was arrested a short time later.

Neither of the liquor store employees were injured during the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.