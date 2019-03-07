Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) accused President Trump of empowering white supremacists in response to his condemnation of antisemitism Wednesday, as the Democrats continue to grapple with antisemitism in their party.

“How dare you even try to pretend you have not given white supremacists and Neo Nazis even more power in this country?” Rashida Tlaib said in response to Trump on Twitter.

“We will always stand with our Jewish, Muslim, and neighbors of all faiths against your type of hate.”

President Trump condemned antisemitism Wednesday, saying, “It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against antisemitism in their conference.”

“Antisemitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it!”

The Democratic Party has once again found itself grappling over antisemitism after Ilhan Omar recently claimed that pro-Israel Americans have an “allegiance to a foreign country.”

This comes on the heels of Omar implying that pro-Israel politicians are being bribed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in February.

In response to her comments, many House Democrats pushed for a resolution against antisemitism. However, on Thursday, Democrats voted for a resolution that condemned “all hate” in general instead of specifically antisemitism.

Tlaib has previously defended Omar, implying that critics of her antisemitism were acting out of Islamophobia.

Following Tlaib getting sworn into office in January, she quickly claimed that pro-Israel politicians “forgot what country they represent.”