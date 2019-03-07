Teen Who Allegedly Opened Fire in NYC Last Week Already Out on Bond

The teen suspect who allegedly opened fire on innocents near Yankee Stadium last week is already out of jail on bond.

Moreover, the New York Post reports that the 16-year-old Edgar Garcia may get his case heard in a family court–i.e., may get tried as a minor–even though police say the shooting was part of an “ongoing dispute” between gangs.

The General Counsel’s Office of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York tweeted:

Shooter who fired on crowd last week—narrowly missing little girl—is already back out on the streets on $10K bail; Post says he “will be tried as a minor” bc of recent criminal justice reform. Public safety must be priority in considering any new “reforms.”https://t.co/tqJZKjkzEp — NYCPBA-GC (@NYCPBA_GC) March 5, 2019

Here is the video that allegedly shows Garcia opening fire:

The law that may allow Garcia to bypass criminal prosecution for family court was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in 2017. The Post reports that the law is designed to “end the automatic prosecution of 16- and 17-year-olds as adults.”

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-SI) opposed the law when it was circulating in the legislature and she says Garcia’s example highlights how it actually benefits gangs. She said, “One of the things we brought up during debate was how this encourages gang recruitment. Gangs can recruit young people to do dirty work because they won’t be treated the same when caught.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.