Former Fox Executive Bill Shine Resigns from White House

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and former Fox News executive Bill Shine resigned on Friday.

The news was announced by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life. To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor,” Shine said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family.”

The President hired Shine, a former Fox executive and friend of Sean Hannity in July 2018 to help improve communications and television production at the White House. Despite leaving the White House, Shine will serve as a senior adviser on the 2020 campaign, according to Sanders.

“We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 Presidential Campaign, where he will be totally involved,” Trump said in a statement. “Thank you to Bill and his wonderful family!”

Shine received heightened criticism from the left for his previous role with Fox News and the network’s coziness with the White House. He continued to receive millions in severance and bonus payments from Fox News after leaving the network. Shine’s role was featured in a New Yorker story this week highlighting the close relationship with Fox News.

“Bill has become a real friend and his generosity and his passion for our country will be sorely missed,” Sanders said in a statement announcing the news. “It is a big loss for the White House, but a huge gain for the President’s reelection campaign.”