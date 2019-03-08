President Donald Trump put a positive spin on Friday’s unemployment report showing that only 20,000 jobs were created in February.

“We’re seeing wages rise more than they have at any time for a long, long time,” Trump said. “I’m happy about that. The economy is very, very strong.”

Wage gains hit a 3.4 percent year-over-year mark, the highest mark since April 2009, according to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta. The president spoke to reporters about the job report as he left to tour storm damage from tornadoes in Georgia and Alabama.

“I think the big news really is that wages went up, which is great for the American worker,” Trump said.

He also noted that the unemployment rate was still falling — from 4 percent to 3.8 percent.

The president expressed optimism for even better economic numbers after a possible trade deal with China and the upcoming United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal getting through Congress.