Donald Trump Taunts Reporters on Russia: ‘Keep the Hoax Going!’

President Donald Trump taunted the establishment media on Friday, noting that there was no collusion between his election campaign and Russia.

“Keep it going, let’s go, keep the hoax going, it’s just a hoax,” Trump said after reporters shouted questions about his reaction to the sentencing of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

He said that both Manafort’s lawyer and the sentencing judge in the case noted there was no collusion with Russia.

“It’s a collusion witch hoax, I don’t collude with Russia,” he said.

Trump commented on the case as he left for Alabama and Georgia to view the storm damage from a series of tornados that killed 23 people.

He said that he had not discussed a presidential pardon for Manafort, after he was sentenced to prison for four years, primarily for crimes committed before he was the president’s campaign manager.

“I feel very badly for Paul Manafort, it’s been a very very tough time,” Trump said.

The president also reacted to the news on Twitter, earlier on Friday.