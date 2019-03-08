Donald Trump Visits Victims of Alabama Tornados; Signs Hats and Bibles

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Alabama and Georgia on Friday to witness the damage caused by the tornados in the area.

The president visited nearly a dozen family members in a community church who lost loved ones in Alabama; 23 people were killed in the storms on Sunday.

He also signed bibles and hats for volunteers and survivors of the storm, according to a volunteer speaking to reporters.

One family lost ten relatives in the storms.

“We couldn’t get here fast enough,” Trump said. “I wanted to come the day it happened.”

Trump thanked first responders and FEMA for doing an “A plus job” caring for the victims and promised to keep them in place as long as was needed.

“We love you all. We love the state of Alabama,” he said.

The president also spent time outside the church, where 23 crosses were set up to remember the people who died in the storm.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey met with Trump in Beauregard, Alabama where they surveyed some of the damage. Alabama members of Congress also joined the president — Sen. Richard Shelby and Sen. Doug Jones, and Rep. Mike Rogers.

Dozens of people lined the roads to witness Trump passing by in his motorcade.

One group sang “God Bless America!” as the motorcade passed by.

Signs thanking the president were spotted by reporters together with Trump Make America Great Again flags.

