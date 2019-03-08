More Colorado counties are declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” as state-level Democrats continue pushing a gun confiscation law.

On March 3, 2019, Breitbart News reported that two Colorado counties–Custer and Freemont–had declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” and other counties were considering doing the same. A total of nine counties have now made the declaration.

9 News reports that Custer and Freemont are joined by “Kiowa, Montezuma, Otero, Weld, Moffat and Rio Blanco” counties. KRDO adds Teller County to the list.

Teller County board Chairman Norm Steen spoke to the passage of sanctuary status, saying, “It defends the right of Teller County law enforcement to abide by the authority given to them by the U.S. Constitution.”

New Mexico Democrats are also pushing gun control and 21 of 33 of that state’s counties have responded by declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.” Moreover, 29 of New Mexico’s 33 sheriffs have signed a statement pledging no enforcement of new gun controls, should they be implemented.

