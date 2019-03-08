WATCH: Suspect Allegedly Spits on Officer, Gets Knocked Out

Body cam footage shows a suspect allegedly spit on Denver Police Cpl. Michael Oestmann and get knocked out cold for doing it.

Police Activity reports that the suspect, Kevin Watson, was sitting handcuffed on April 14, 2018, after being removed from a bar due to a fight. Oestmann was guarding Watson and the Denver Post reports that Watson “taunted Oestmann for minutes while sitting in the chair, spitting at his feet.”

After calling Oestmann numerous names and spitting at this feet, Watson allegedly spit in Oestmann’s face and was quickly knocked unconscious.

Warning: Vulgar Language

Cpl. Oestmann was charged for his response to Watson but was able to plea down to a misdemeanor assault charge, saving him from serving any jail time. The Post reports that the “plea deal stipulates that Oestmann’s guilty plea and the entire case will be wiped clean from his record if the corporal complies with court orders for a year as part of a deferred judgment.”

