Vice President Calls Green New Deal ‘Socialism’ to Oil and Gas Group

Vice President Mike Pence raised a warning at Friday’s Oil and Gas Association annual meeting against the Green New Deal and Medicare for All as liberals simply embracing a socialist system.

“It’s probably becoming obvious to you too that the choice we face could not be clearer,” Pence said. “It is remarkable to think that as we gather today, many liberals in Washington, DC, are openly advocating an economic system that has impoverished millions around the world.”

“Under the guise of what’s called Medicare for All or the Green New Deal, liberals in Washington, DC, and in the national debate are embracing the same tired economic theories that have impoverished nations and have stifled the liberties of millions,” said the vice president. “And that system is socialism.”

“What they’re actually offering is just more of the same — it’s more taxes, more spending, and more government, and less freedom,” Pence charged.

He continued:

But I say from my heart what Americans have known for generations: It was freedom, not socialism, that gave us the most prosperous economy in the history of the world. It was freedom, not socialism, that ended slavery, won two world wars, and stands today as a beacon of hope for all the world. It was freedom, not socialism, that’s moving us beyond the prejudices of the past to create a more perfect union and extend the blessings of liberty to every American. And it was freedom, not socialism, that gave us the highest quality of life, the cleanest environment on Earth, and improved the health and wellbeing of millions around the world. So we must say, as the president has said, America will never be a socialist country.

The oil and gas group applauded the assertions.

They laughed after the vice president said, “The truth is, what Medicare for All really means is quality health care for none. And the only thing green about the Green New Deal is how much green it’s going to cost all of us if they ever pass it into law.”

Pence quoted former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s famous saying: “The trouble with Socialism is [you] eventually run out of other people’s money.” The group broke out in laughter and applause.

Pence recently traveled to Colombia where he held an event with leaders of several South American nations standing together against the socialist regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

President Donald Trump’s administration has officially acknowledged Juan Guaido as the interim President of Venezuela to replace embattled president Maduro. Pence’s visit came days after Maduro regime forces blocked deliveries of supplies to the suffering people of Venezuela. The clash between Maduro’s forces and supply deliveries resulted in multiple deaths and the burning of supplies.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.