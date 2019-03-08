“Give voice to the progress that we have made,” Vice President Mike Pence urged Oil and Gas Association annual meeting participants in Ohio on Friday.

“Number one, keep growing and keep prospering. Keep taking risks,” Pence urged those gathered in Columbus for the Oil and Gas Association meeting. This was the first of two main directives to the group as he closed out his speech Friday.

His second directive: Go tell somebody of progress made under President Donald Trump in energy.

He urged the group to “go out and tell somebody” about the choice Americans face in the 2020 presidential election, “I see the response that each of you have to all of the … progress that we’ve made not just in energy, but in advancing freedom, lowering taxes, rolling back regulations, negotiating free and fair and reciprocal trade deals that are benefitting American jobs and American workers.”

“Know that, from the Oval Office on down, in this administration, we’re going to keep fighting every day to give you the freedom and the flexibility to continue to develop the resources of this land in a responsible way, to benefit our nation, to strengthen the foundations of our country, and to prosper the communities across Ohio and across this region

“We don’t often talk enough about — simply growing a business and raising a family is a civic contribution,” he added. “So grow your business. Work with one another. Compete with one another. And stay on this fast track to American — not just American energy independence, but as the president said, ‘American energy dominance’ in the days ahead.”

“Recognize that you’re leaders in your communities, not just in your industry,” the vice president said, urging the group to “Give voice to the progress that we have made” especially in the next 20 months until the presidential election.

Pence heralded the part Ohio played in electing Donald Trump president in 2016. “And we need all of you to stand with us and make sure Ohio chooses four more years of freedom and prosperity and President Donald Trump,” he said to applause from the crowd.

“And as you continue to do all that you do to strengthen the foundations of this country, grow this economy, and support the ideals and the principles,” Pence promised, “We’ll stand with you. We’ll keep fighting with you.”

