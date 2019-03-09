New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed legislation Friday to criminalize private gun sales in the state.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that there has been a great divide over the bill, with state-level Democrats pushing it while gun rights groups, the vast majority of New Mexico Sheriffs, and New Mexico county governments opposing it.

Grisham dismissed those who did not support the gun control push, saying, “It’s clear to me that the NRA isn’t going to stop trying to meddle in making this a safer state.”

On March 2, Breitbart News reported that 21 of New Mexico’s 33 counties had declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” to indicate they would not be enforcing the gun control. Moreover, on February 10, Breitbart News reported that 29 of New Mexico’s 33 sheriffs signed a statement against the gun control. And the New Mexico Sheriff’s Association also made clear it plans to sue the state if the new gun control was enacted.

Grisham ignored the sheriffs’ concerns, tweeting, “A few law enforcement officers in this state have been making noise about how they won’t enforce gun safety measures because they don’t like them. That’s not how laws work, of course, and it’s not how oaths of office work either.”

