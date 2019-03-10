Foreign workers have now outpaced American workers in terms of job growth for at least half a year, new Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data reveals.

In February 2018, foreign-born workers continued to make job growth gains over native-born American workers. Foreign-born workers, for example, saw more than three times as much job growth as native-born Americans last month.

And while native-born Americans did not increase their labor participation rate at all year-to-year, foreign-born workers saw a 1.22 percent increase in their labor participation rate. Likewise, the number of foreign-born workers in the civilian labor force increased more than five times the number of new native-born American workers who are now in the labor force.

In terms of unemployment, native-born Americans have an edge over foreign-born workers. Compared to this time last year, native-born Americans’ unemployment rate has decreased nearly nine percent. Meanwhile, foreign-born workers’ unemployment rate has dropped 7.5 percent.

The latest BLS data reveals a half-year trend where foreign-born workers have continuously enjoyed substantially higher levels of job growth over native-born Americans. Since at least September 2018, foreign-born workers have outpaced native-born Americans in job growth, sometimes seeing four times or more the job growth that Americans are experiencing in the economy.

In January 2019, for instance, foreign-born workers had four times the job growth and four times the civilian labor force growth of native-born American workers.

While about 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants continue being admitted to the U.S. every year to compete against America’s working and middle class for jobs, there remains 6.2 million Americans who are unemployed, 13.4 percent of whom are teenagers, and seven percent of whom are black Americans.

Overall, there remain about 1.3 million U.S. workers who have been jobless for at least 27 weeks, accounting for 20.4 percent of the total unemployed population. Roughly 4.3 million Americans are working part-time but want full-time jobs, and 1.4 million Americans who are not in the labor force but want a job, including 428,000 workers who are discouraged by their job prospects.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.