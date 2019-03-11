The Democrat National Committee has selected the city of Milwaukee for its national convention in 2020, party officials told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

DNC chair Tom Perez is expected to announce Monday that Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the beating heart of the upper Midwest’s working-class which helped propel President Donald Trump to victory in 2016, will host the convention between from July 13-16, 2020, the paper reported. Party officials had also considered Houston and Miami as possible host cities for the gathering.

Other than Chicago, the convention will mark the first time in over a century that Democrats will nominate their presidential candidate in a Midwestern city.

The Republican National Committee announced in October that it will hold its convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, from August 24-27.