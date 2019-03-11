Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) cited the December 14, 2012, Newtown shooting as motivation for a gun control push that would not have prevented the shooting.

Murphy is pushing the criminalization of private gun sales in the Senate. He seeks to accomplish this via universal background checks, which already passed the Democrat-controlled House.

He talked to Rolling Stone about why the gun control push is a “core issue” for him:

I’m an example of what’s wrong, and what’s right, with the anti-gun-violence movement. I didn’t work on this issue at all before it happened in my backyard, in Newtown. But since Newtown I’ve devoted every single day to trying to pass laws to make sure that gun violence is no longer a reality, no matter where you live in this country.

Ironically, universal background checks would have done nothing to prevent the Newtown shooting, as the gunman in that attack stole his firearms, therefore bypassing any point-of-sale regulation. This is why Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) universal background check bill failed in the immediate wake of Newtown; it was evident that the bill would not have prevented the attack.

In fact, Manchin admitted his bill would not have stopped the attack. During an April 14, 2013, Face the Nation appearance he explained his push for universal checks was literally the outgrowth of pressure to do something in response to Newtown, whether the action taken would have prevented Newtown or not.

